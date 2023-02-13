DRDO's UAV to make debut flying at Aero India in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, takes off in Bengaluru on Monday with inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi bolstering 'Make in India' campaign and giving a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector. The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies.

As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for 'Make in India for the world', defence officials said.

United States Embassy Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India.

"As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships," she said.

A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, providing opportunity to the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services.

Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance -- Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India.

'TAPAS is DRDO's solution to the tri services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours,' according to DRDO.

TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kg, DRDO officials said.

The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones including Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, it was stated.

The Ministry of Defence is organising a 'CEOs Round Table' on February 13, under the chairmanship of Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh.