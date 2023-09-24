Enthusiasts Queue For iPhone 15 Despite Premium Price, While Two Take Drastic Measures In Delhi

Despite the hefty price tag exceeding one lakh rupees, Apple enthusiasts have remained undeterred, eagerly queuing up to lay their hands on the latest and most advanced iPhone ever since sales commenced on Friday. This fervor extends beyond the long hours of waiting in line.



In an incident in Delhi, two customers took a drastic step when they were informed of a delay in the delivery of their iPhone 15s, resorting to assaulting store staff members. A viral video captured the shocking scene at Kamla Nagar Market in North Delhi, where two individuals, identified as Jaskirat Singh and Mandeep Singh, were seen physically assaulting two employees of an electronics showroom.



According to a police official, the store's staff had initially assured the two men that they would receive their iPhones on the first day of the Indian launch. However, when it became evident that fulfilling this commitment was not feasible, the customers grew irate.



Their anger escalated to such an extent that even the intervention of more than 10 other employees failed to prevent their colleagues from sustaining severe beatings. The video footage reveals the accused jointly assaulting one of the staff members, subjecting him to a barrage of blows and even tearing his shirt as he attempted to shield himself by bowing down and protecting his head.



Meanwhile, reports emerged of individuals flying in from various cities like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru to purchase items from the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods lineup at India's inaugural Apple Store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. These dedicated customers endured long waits, with one individual from Ahmedabad sharing that they had been queuing since 3 pm on Thursday, waiting for 17 hours to be among the first customers at India's first Apple Store. Another customer from Bengaluru expressed excitement about acquiring the new iPhone 15 Pro. A third customer, Aan, who had flown in from Ahmedabad, shared their enthusiasm and recounted a previous encounter with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

