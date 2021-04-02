Facebook Releases Covid-19 Vaccine Frames; Know how to add to your Profile

Facebook has launched new features to encourage vaccination against Covid-19. On Facebook, it has released Covid-19 vaccine profile frames and a new hashtag on Instagram.

Facebook said it partnered with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch the new profile frameworks. "The new frameworks will allow you to share your support for COVID-19 vaccines and see that other people you respect and care about are doing the same," Facebook blogged.

"By working closely with national and global health authorities and using our scale to reach people quickly, we're doing our part to help people get credible information, get vaccinated and encourage others to do the same so we can come back together safely," Facebook further added.

The new Facebook profile frames carry the messages "I received my Covid-19 vaccine" and "Let's get vaccinated." Facebook will also display a summary of people using the Covid-19 vaccine frames in the News Feed. Facebook had recently partnered with the National Health Services (NHS) in the UK to launch the Covid-19 vaccine frameworks. He said that a quarter of people on Facebook in the UK are already using the profile framework.

Know-How to add a COVID-19 vaccine frame to your profile:

- Go to www.facebook.com/profilepicframes.

- Select a frame from the menu or browse for the frame you want to use.

- Click Use as profile picture to save.

On Instagram, there is a "Get Vaccinated" sticker that can be used in Stories. The new sticker is visible on the Instagram application globally.

Facebook says that such involvement from friends and family can positively affect people and lead to more people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.