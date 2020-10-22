Facebook to Create a Hyperlocal Network called 'Neighbourhoods' 

As per a report, Facebook is gearing up to create a hyperlocal social network and is testing a new feature that will enable users to connect with people who live near them. Users will be able to create separate profiles to connect and share information with their neighbours. The service will be geofenced, and you will be controlled to connect with people until a particular radius around your location. As per The Verge report, Facebook plans to monetise this service too and will show "relevant ads" from your locality.

It is said that Facebook is already testing this feature called 'Neighbourhoods' in Calgary, Canada, and if this is a success, it may roll out to more people. Facebook is very keen on creating a hyperlocal network as it finds this to be a crucial element in the future of social media.

A spokesperson from Facebook has already confirmed this and said to Bloomberg, "More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities. To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbours."

To use the service from Facebook, users will need to select their exact location and create a separate profile with limited information. This feature will also enable users to connect with neighbours even if they are not friends or connect on Facebook. Users will be encouraged to share pictures of essential updates, share information about local communities and also happenings in their neighbourhood.

The new Facebook feature is very much like the Nextdoor that was created in 2008 and raised around $470. The Nextdoor popularity in certain parts of the US is influencing Facebook to work on a similar product. Facebook has not yet revealed any official timeline about the public launch of this service.