Father's Day Gift Guide: Celebrate the Man Who Made You Who You Are

Celebrate the steady hand that taught you how to ride a bike, the quiet strength that stood by you through every stumble, and the everyday moments where “Dad” became your first hero. Finding the right present for someone who’s given so much can be quite a headscratcher. Whether it’s his comforting presence, his timeless advice, or the countless sacrifices he’s made, this Father’s Day is the perfect chance to show your appreciation.

To celebrate the fathers, this Father’s Day, these brands offer a selection of thoughtful, innovative gifts that celebrate all that he is—practical, loving, and irreplaceable.

DeLonghi Coffee Machine









Father’s Day is the perfect time to give your dad something he’ll truly enjoy—whether it’s a gift that enhances his daily routine, adds a touch of luxury, or simply makes his mornings a little more special. If he cherishes a quiet moment before the day begins, savouring his first sip of coffee, then an upgrade to that experience could be just the thing. The De'Longhi 1350 Watt Espresso Coffee Machine brings café-quality brewing into his home, delivering professional 15-bar pressure for rich, full-bodied espresso. With an adjustable milk frother, he can effortlessly craft cappuccinos and lattes to his liking, while Thermoblock technology ensures the perfect temperature every time.

Whether he prefers ground coffee or pods, this machine offers flexibility, making it a seamless addition to his routine. Designed with a sleek, modern aesthetic, it blends effortlessly into any kitchen, adding a touch of sophistication to his space. It is available in black, metallic, and red colour options. Priced at ₹26,500, it’s a refined yet indulgent upgrade, turning his morning coffee ritual into a moment of effortless luxury.

Purchase Link: https://orientelectric.com/collections/coffee-machines/products/de-longhi-ec685-m-1350-watt-espresso-coffee-machine-metal?variant=43342808023202

Ambrane Force 10K









The Ambrane Force 10K is a rugged and compact 10000mAh power bank designed for adventure enthusiasts. With 22.5W BoostedSpeed™ fast charging via USB-A and 20W via Type-C, it ensures rapid charging for your devices. Its dual output ports allow simultaneous charging, and the smart power management system optimises energy distribution. The power bank supports VOOC, WARP, and DASH protocols, making it versatile for various smartphones.

Built with a durable, travel-friendly design, it features multi-layer chipset protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. LED indicators display the battery status, and it recharges fully in approximately 3.5 hours with a 20W PD charger. Available in multiple colours, the Force 10K is BIS certified, made in India, and comes with a 180-day warranty.

Purchase Link: https://ambraneindia.com/collections/power-banks/products/force?variant=44176234905847

Haier 5L Air Fryer with 3D Hot Circulation





If your dad loves to experiment in the kitchen – or just loves to be the taste-tester — the Haier HAF-D502B Air Fryer makes the perfect present. This isn’t just an appliance but an invitation to cook together, explore new recipes, and bond over healthy, crispy delights.

Equipped with 3D hot air circulation and 1500W high power, meals are not only faster to prepare but healthier too, thanks to minimal or no oil use. The large 5L basket offers ample space to fry, bake, grill, or roast, from crispy fries and grilled sandwiches to brownies and kebabs, all with one compact appliance.

With 12 pre-set cooking modes making it effortless for Dad to try out new dishes, while the digital touch control panel keeps the experience sleek and simple. And the visible window means no more guessing and he can now check on those cheesy nachos without opening the lid. Plus, the 2-year warranty ensures you can keep making memories (and snacks) worry-free. MRP : ₹ 12,990

Brother DCP-T226 Ink Tank Multifunction Printer









A compact, economical all-in-one printer offering print, scan, and copy functions. Brother DCP-T226 Ink Tank Multifunction Printer is a low-cost ink refilling and vibrant colour output make it ideal for home offices or schoolwork. Smart choice for dads managing both business and family needs at just ₹9,999.

Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.in/Brother-DCP-T226-Color-Multifunction-Printer/dp/B0B38N9YZS?th=1

Brother PT‑D610BT Desktop Label Printer



