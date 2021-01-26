FAU-G Launch Today: All that we know so far; Know how to download

FAU-G, the Indian-made mobile game developed by nCore Games will be launched today, i.e. on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar today shared a link to it to Twitter from which people can pre-register for the game.









Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

After pre-registration, the Google Play Store will notify users when the game is available for download in India.

Steps to Download FAU-G

Step 1: Connect your Android mobile to a stable WiFi connection.

Step 2: Go to the Google Play store and search for FAU-G or nCore Games or FAUG.

Step 3: The official name of the game is FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards. Choose the one that has "Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd." as the developer.

Step 4: Next click on the download option. This may take a few seconds based your WiFi network speed.

Step 5: Once the game is downloaded, install it. This also needs a few seconds.

Step 6: You are now all yet to get your hands on the PUBG Mobile alternative.

It has been mentioned earlier, FAU-G game has not been released for iPhone users for now.