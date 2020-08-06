Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Top 5 Best Smartphone Deals

Amazon's Prime Day sale started today offering great discounts and deals on smartphones that you can avail check here (Link check here to https://www.thehansindia.com/tech/amazon-prime-day-sale-2020-oneplus-8-iphone-11-mi-10-and-others-to-get-discounts-635178). But Flipkart is also not too behind. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale also kick off today and will last till August 10.

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale is offering discounts on various products under categories like home decor, smartphones, smart home gadgets etc. If you are planning to buy a smartphone (Link smartphone to https://www.thehansindia.com/tech/flipkart-big-saving-days-sale-starts-on-august-6-check-top-10-deals-on-smartphones-637150), this is the best time to get great discounts on the latest models.

Top five best deals on smartphones on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale -

iPhone SE for ₹36,999

Earlier this year, Apple launched the iPhone SE, and the new 'budget iPhone' is available at a discounted price of ₹36,999. Moreover, there is another 10% discount for Citi Bank and ICICI Bank customers on Flipkart- so this brings the price down for the iPhone SE even more.

iPhone XR for ₹44,999

The other considerably 'cheaper' iPhone, the iPhone XR is also going on sale at a lesser price of ₹44,999. Amazon is also selling smartphone so you can check out both platforms to bag the best deal.

Oppo Reno2 F for Rs 17,990

The Oppo Reno2 F is available for ₹17,990 at Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.

Redmi K20 Pro for Rs 22,999

Xiaomi flagship offering Redmi K20 Pro comes with some solid specs and performance promises. You can buy the Redmi K20 Pro for ₹22,999 from Flipkart over the Big Saving Day sale.

iQOO 3 for Rs 34,990

The iQOO 3, which was launched earlier this year, is on sale at ₹34,990 on Flipkart at present.

Additionally to these prices, if you are a Citi Bank or ICICI Bank member, there are some instant discounts to top up the deals on offer as the platform has partnered with these two banks for this sale.

Customers making use of Citi Bank credit or debit cards and the ICICI Bank credit card will get a 10% discount on shopping during the Big Saving Days sale.



