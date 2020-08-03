Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on August 6; Check Top 10 Deals on Smartphones

Flipkart has announced another edition of its Big Saving Days sale. The sale will begin on August 6 at 12:00 am and will go on till August 10. During the sale, Flipkart has announced bank offers of 10% instant discount on CitiBank credit and debit cards. ICICI Bank card users can avail 10% off on purchases.

Check out Flipkart top 10 smartphone offers that are available during the sale:

1. Apple iPhone SE will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 36,999 (base variant).

2. Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB variant will retail at Rs 34Bankcard,999. No-cost EMI for the phone will begin at Rs 5,834 per month.

3. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be sold at Rs 22,999 for a discount of Rs 6,000 on its actual price. Redmi K20 will be sold at Rs 19,999.

4. Poco X2 with 64MP quad camera and up to 256GB internal storage capacity will be up for purchase at an initial price of Rs 17,499.

5. Motorola Razr costing Rs 1,49,999 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 1,24,999. Buy the handset at no-cost EMI starting at Rs 5,209 per month.

6. Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz screen refresh ratio and 64MP primary camera is available at Rs 28,999.

7. Realme 6 will be available at Rs 15,999, and Realme 6 Pro is available at Rs 17,999.

8. Oppo F11 Pro smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was initially priced at Rs 28,990 will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990. It is and offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen.

9. Oppo Reno 2 with 8GB RAM will be selling at Rs 38,990. There will be an extra Rs 10,000 off on prepaid orders.

10. In the upcoming sale, Oppo Reno 2Z will be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,490.