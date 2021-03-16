Flipkart Electronics Sale is Live: Get Best Deals on iPhone Mobiles and More

Flipkart is back with yet another sale in electronics. The Flipkart Electronics sale has been launched today and will last until March 20. Flipkart offers dozens of deals on old iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, along with Poco X3, Realme phones, and more. Apart from this, Flipkart also offers instant 10 percent discounts on HDFC bank cards.

So these are some of the offers not to be missed on Flipkart, especially if you plan to buy the mighty iPhone 11 or iPhone SE. There are additional offers like free EMI, exchange, and more that can further sweeten the offers.

iPhone 11

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 64GB for Rs 46,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The iPhone is available for Rs 54,900 from the Apple Store, but Flipkart offers a discount of Rs 8000 outright. Plus, you can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent if you pay with the HDFC card. You can even exchange your old phone for up to Rs 16,500 and get your new one. The iPhone 11 is the best-selling iPhone of the 11 series.

iPhone SE

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE 6GB for Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 on the Apple Store, but Flipkart offers a discount of Rs 10,000. Plus, you can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent if you pay with the HDFC card. You can even exchange your old phone for up to Rs 16,500 and get your new one. The iPhone SE comes with the A13 Bionic chipset and brings back Touch ID.

Poco X3

Poco X3 sells for Rs 14,499 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. The price of the phone dropped from Rs 19,999. Plus, shoppers can get an instant 10 percent discount using HDFC cards. The Snapdragon 732G powers the smartphone processor and comes with a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 sells for Rs 11,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. The price has dropped from Rs 16,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera sensors on the rear. It brings a 16MP camera for selfies on the front.