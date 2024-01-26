Flipkart Slashes Rs 13,000 on iPhone 15 Series! Check Deal

Flipkart has rolled out an irresistible deal on Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, presenting a substantial discount of up to Rs 13,000 off the original price. The opportunity to own the iPhone 15 for just Rs 66,999 on Flipkart is a significant reduction from its launch price of Rs 79,900 in September 2023.



Potential buyers can also amplify their savings through additional avenues like bank offers and exchange deals. Leveraging these options allows users to trade in their old iPhones or other eligible phones for extra value, maximizing the benefits of this exciting offer.

Here are the offer details on Flipkart:

- The 128GB model is available for just Rs 66,999, presenting a substantial Rs 13,000 discount from the original price.

- The 256GB and 512GB models are also available for Rs 76,999 and Rs 96,999, respectively.

Flipkart extends a Rs 2,000 discount for payments made through a bank card to augment savings further. Additionally, users can benefit from exchange discounts of up to Rs 54,990 when trading in their old phones. No-cost EMI plans and UPI discounts add extra convenience to the purchase process.

For instance, exchanging an iPhone 14 Pro Max for the iPhone 15 can yield a discount of Rs 46,149. Even older models, such as the iPhone 12, can fetch a discount of Rs 20,850 through the trade-in option.

The iPhone 15, available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black, boasts impressive specifications:

- Battery: Apple promises an 'all-day battery' life, ensuring the device lasts a full day on a single charge.

- Camera: With a significant upgrade, the iPhone 15 flaunts a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, delivering superior low-light photography and realistic bokeh effects compared to the iPhone 14.

- Design and Display: Featuring a 6.1-inch display and a design reminiscent of its predecessor, the iPhone 15 introduces the Dynamic Island notch, a change from the regular notch.

- Processor: Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 offers a faster and more powerful performance than its predecessor's A15 Bionic chip.

It's worth noting that colour availability may vary across models, impacting pricing accordingly. With Flipkart's exclusive discounts, this offer is a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to acquire the cutting-edge iPhone 15 series at an unprecedented value.



