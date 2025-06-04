Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 4: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes for June 4. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like new clothes, gun skins, diamonds, and other special game items.

These codes work for a short time only, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – June 4

HJKL56POIUYT

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

ASDF67GHJKL9

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

LKJH67QWERTB

JHGF01LKJHGF

CVBN45QWERTY

QWER89ASDFGH

YUIO34LKJMNB

ZXCV23BNMLKP

How to Use These Codes

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards page: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, or X (Twitter) account.

Copy and paste the code into the box.

Press the Confirm button.

If the code works, the gift will go to your in-game mail. For diamonds or gold, your balance will be updated.

Important:

Each code can be used only once per account.

Codes may not work in all countries.

Use them before they expire.

