Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 4: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for June 4. Players can claim free items like weapon skins, outfits, and diamonds. Use the codes quickly before they expire.
These codes work for a short time only, so it's best to use them as soon as possible.
These codes work for a short time only, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – June 4
HJKL56POIUYT
MNBV34ASDFZX
POIU90ZXCVNM
ASDF67GHJKL9
BNML12ZXCVBN
GFDS78POIUAS
TREW23ASDFGH
YUIO56BNMLKJ
LKJH67QWERTB
JHGF01LKJHGF
CVBN45QWERTY
QWER89ASDFGH
YUIO34LKJMNB
ZXCV23BNMLKP
How to Use These Codes
Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards page: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your Facebook, Google, VK, or X (Twitter) account.
Copy and paste the code into the box.
Press the Confirm button.
If the code works, the gift will go to your in-game mail. For diamonds or gold, your balance will be updated.
Important:
Each code can be used only once per account.
Codes may not work in all countries.
Use them before they expire.
