Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 7, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds, and Weapons

Players can get free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max using redeem codes.

These rewards include diamonds, skins, and weapons.

Here are the new codes for November 7, 2025.

About Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max was launched in September 2021.

It is a better version of the original Free Fire game.

The game has improved graphics and smoother gameplay.

Players can use redeem codes to get free gifts like gold, diamonds, and items.

The codes are available only for a short time.

The game is free to play on Android and iOS.

Redeem Codes for Today

ZRJAPH29-4KV5

MCPW-2D1U-3XA3

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

How to Use the Codes

Go to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.

Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.

Enter the code and click confirm.

Your rewards will come to your in-game mailbox.

Diamonds and gold go to your wallet.

Skins and weapons go to the Vault in your game.