Live
- Triptii Dimri: I’ve seen and faced things, not raised my voice against them
- Female engineers lead in career clarity as AI/ML emerges top choice
- Three held for planting explosive material at overcrowded Bengaluru bus stop
- India's industrial and logistics sector hits new leasing peak in H1 2025, e-commerce emerges as top contributor
- India Inc’s CSR spending rises 29pc in FY22-FY24, education & healthcare lead: Report
- Kavitha to Undertake 72-Hour Fast for BC Bill Implementation
- I’m hoping this is just the start: Divya Deshmukh
- ORS affordable, effective healthcare solution for dehydration & diarrhoea: Nadda
- Three terrorists killed in Op Mahadev were involved in Pahalgam terror attack: HM Shah
- Grok AI to Launch Text-to-Video Generation Feature in October for Premium Users
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (29 July 2025) – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More
Highlights
Claim the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 29 July 2025. Unlock free diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and more. Redeem now before they expire!
Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players today. These codes offer free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more.
Today's Active Codes (29 July 2025):
- FFGHY7UKJ9L8
- ASDFG6HJ8K1L
- QWERT9YUI5OP
- ZXCVB3NML0K8
- HGFDS7AP2O1I
- MNBVCX9Z0LKJ
- RTYUIO3P5LKM
- FFDTR7HY6TG5
- FVBNM8JIUYT2
- WERTG6YHFVB5
- YUIPK9JHGFD4
- ZXCASQ1W2E3R
- FGYHJT7U6I5O
- LKJHGFDSAQ1W
How to Redeem:
- Visit reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with Facebook, Google, VK, or Twitter
- Enter the code and click "Confirm"
- Check your in-game mail for rewards (within 24 hours)
Next Story