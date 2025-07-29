  • Menu
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (29 July 2025) – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More

Claim the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 29 July 2025. Unlock free diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and more. Redeem now before they expire!

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players today. These codes offer free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more.

Today's Active Codes (29 July 2025):

  • FFGHY7UKJ9L8
  • ASDFG6HJ8K1L
  • QWERT9YUI5OP
  • ZXCVB3NML0K8
  • HGFDS7AP2O1I
  • MNBVCX9Z0LKJ
  • RTYUIO3P5LKM
  • FFDTR7HY6TG5
  • FVBNM8JIUYT2
  • WERTG6YHFVB5
  • YUIPK9JHGFD4
  • ZXCASQ1W2E3R
  • FGYHJT7U6I5O
  • LKJHGFDSAQ1W

How to Redeem:

  1. Visit reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in with Facebook, Google, VK, or Twitter
  3. Enter the code and click "Confirm"
  4. Check your in-game mail for rewards (within 24 hours)
