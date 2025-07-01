Live
Garena Free Fire Max Codes for July 1: Get Free Gifts
Highlights
Garena Free Fire Max gave new redeem codes for July 1. Use these codes to get free clothes, diamonds, and special items. Hurry, codes are for a short time only!
Garena Free Fire Max gave new codes for July 1. Players can use these codes to get free gifts like clothes, weapon skins, diamonds, and special powers.
The codes are only for a short time and many players can use them. So, use the codes fast.
Today’s Codes:
- FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
- FFRPXQ3KMGT9
- FFNFSXTPQML2
- RDNAFV7KXTQ4
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFCBRX7QTSL4
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- FPSTX9MKNLY5
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFEV4SQPFKX9
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
How to Use the Codes:
- Go to the official website to get rewards.
- Log in with Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK.
- Copy a code from the list and paste it in the box on the website.
- Send the code to get your free gift in the game.
