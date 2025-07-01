Garena Free Fire Max Codes for July 1: Get Free Gifts

Garena Free Fire Max gave new codes for July 1. Players can use these codes to get free gifts like clothes, weapon skins, diamonds, and special powers.

The codes are only for a short time and many players can use them. So, use the codes fast.

Today’s Codes:

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FFNFSXTPQML2

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

How to Use the Codes: