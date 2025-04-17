Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 17, 2025 – Claim Your Free Rewards!

Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes today (April 17, 2025). Players can use these codes to get free gifts like:

Guns with cool looks (weapon skins)

Gold

Diamonds

New characters

These codes will only work for a short time, so use them quickly.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a better version of the Free Fire game.

It has nicer graphics, smooth gameplay, and cool effects.

You can play it on Android and iPhone.

Today's Redeem Codes (April 17)

Here are the codes you can use:

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

How to Use These Codes

Go to this website: reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Facebook or Google account

Type the code in the box

Click on Confirm

You will get the gifts in your in-game mail

Gold and diamonds will go to your game wallet

Other gifts will be in your Vault



