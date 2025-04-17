Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 17, 2025 – Claim Your Free Rewards!

Live
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 17, 2025, giving players the chance to get free rewards like weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and characters.
Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes today (April 17, 2025). Players can use these codes to get free gifts like:
- Guns with cool looks (weapon skins)
- Gold
- Diamonds
- New characters
These codes will only work for a short time, so use them quickly.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a better version of the Free Fire game.
It has nicer graphics, smooth gameplay, and cool effects.
You can play it on Android and iPhone.
Today's Redeem Codes (April 17)
Here are the codes you can use:
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
How to Use These Codes
Go to this website: reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your Facebook or Google account
Type the code in the box
Click on Confirm
You will get the gifts in your in-game mail
Gold and diamonds will go to your game wallet
Other gifts will be in your Vault