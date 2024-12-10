Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 10: Unlock Rewards Now

The developer, 111 Dots Studio, has released a fresh set of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX today.

Players looking to unlock exclusive in-game items can now claim these codes. Remember, these codes can only be redeemed on the official game website at reward.ff.garena.com. Make sure to have your login details ready to use the active codes and earn various rewards.

The updated Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, December 10, are now live on the official website, accessible to registered players.

The codes for Garena Free Fire MAX usually go live after midnight on reward.ff.garena.com. It’s important to act quickly and claim the active codes before they expire. Make sure to review the game’s guidelines to ensure a smooth redemption process and avoid any issues.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 10:

- FFPSTXV5FRDM – Pushpa Emote – Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Plus Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main

- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

- FFPSYKMXTP2H – Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin

- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

- FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack

- FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle

- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

- FFX4QKNFSM9Y – Booyah Captain Bundle

- FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle

- XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote

- FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

- AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha Skin + 2170 Tokens

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes (December 10):

1. Visit the redemption website by clicking [here](https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

2. Log in using your credentials from one of the platforms like Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, X, Apple ID, or VK.

3. After logging in, you'll be redirected to a page where you can enter the 12-digit redemption codes.

4. Once the codes are successfully redeemed, you can collect your rewards from the in-game mail section.