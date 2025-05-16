Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 15: Get Free Diamonds, Skins, and Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a batch of redeem codes for today, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards at no cost. These may include limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other high-value items that improve gameplay.

Since the codes are time-limited and come with usage caps, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Below is the updated list of active codes, along with simple instructions on how to use them.

FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T

FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H

FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W

FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K

FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q

FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G

FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is used successfully, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-related items like diamonds or gold, the account balance is updated instantly.

Gamers can unlock exclusive content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that improve the look and feel of the game.

Keep in mind, each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for just 12 hours—prompt redemption is recommended.



