Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 16, 2025 – Diamonds, Gold & Skins
Highlights
Claim the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 16, 2025. Get diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters. Hurry, codes are valid for a limited time only!
Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of Free Fire with better graphics, animations, and gameplay. Released in September 2021, it’s available on Android and iOS.
Today’s Redeem Codes:
Claim these rewards—weapon skins, diamonds, gold, and characters—before they expire:
- ZYTT-K98P-5G5F
- MCCC-DXSW-NHYU
- VVFF-GTYH-7R4E
- DD44-SSDD-3RFG
- HJKL-POIU-YTRR
- QWER-TYUI-8U7Y
- GFTR-BVCS-WAQ2
- XXCC-VVGB-HHJJ
- YYHH-GGT5-R43W
- OIKJ-U76Y-HGFR
- LKJH-GFDS-AZXV
- PPOI-UYTR-5T4R
- MMMN-BVCX-ZASD
- QQQS-AZXS-WEDC
- RRRT-GVBH-NJMK
- TTYY-HNMB-VCXZ
- UUYY-HGTT-5R5T
How to Redeem:
- Visit the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log in via Facebook, Google, or X.
- Enter your code and submit.
- Rewards appear in your in-game mail; diamonds and gold go directly to your wallet, and items can be found in the Vault tab.
- Important Tips:
- Codes last 12–18 hours only.
- Each code can be redeemed once per account.
- Codes cannot be used on guest accounts.
- Ensure your account is linked to a social media platform before redeeming.
