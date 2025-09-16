Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 16, 2025 – Diamonds, Gold & Skins





Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of Free Fire with better graphics, animations, and gameplay. Released in September 2021, it’s available on Android and iOS.

Today’s Redeem Codes:

Claim these rewards—weapon skins, diamonds, gold, and characters—before they expire:

ZYTT-K98P-5G5F

MCCC-DXSW-NHYU

VVFF-GTYH-7R4E

DD44-SSDD-3RFG

HJKL-POIU-YTRR

QWER-TYUI-8U7Y

GFTR-BVCS-WAQ2

XXCC-VVGB-HHJJ

YYHH-GGT5-R43W

OIKJ-U76Y-HGFR

LKJH-GFDS-AZXV

PPOI-UYTR-5T4R

MMMN-BVCX-ZASD

QQQS-AZXS-WEDC

RRRT-GVBH-NJMK

TTYY-HNMB-VCXZ

UUYY-HGTT-5R5T

How to Redeem: