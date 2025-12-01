Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (1 December 2025): Get Free Skins, Diamonds & Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for 1 December 2025. Players can use these codes to get rewards like weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. These codes stay active only for a short time, so claim them quickly.

What Is Garena Free Fire Max?

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire.

It offers better graphics, smoother animations, and improved gameplay.

The game was launched in September 2021 for both Android and iOS.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 1 December 2025

Here are today’s active redeem codes:

590XATDKPVRG28N

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

How to Redeem These Codes

Visit the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using Facebook, Google, or X.

Enter the redeem code in the text box.

Submit it and wait for the confirmation message.

Rewards will show up in your in-game mail.

Gold and diamonds go directly to your wallet. Other items will appear in the Vault section.

Important Tips

Link your game account to a social media platform.

Codes usually stay active for 12–18 hours.

Each code can be used only once.

Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.