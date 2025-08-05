Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 5): Unlock Diamonds, Skins & More
Highlights
Check out the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2025. Use these codes to claim free rewards like diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and loot crates. Hurry, codes expire soon!
Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for August 5, 2025. These codes give players a chance to win exclusive rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, loot crates, and more — all for free.
These codes are time-limited and can only be used a limited number of times, so players should redeem them quickly before they expire.
Active Redeem Codes for August 5, 2025
- F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
- F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
- F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
- F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
- F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
How to Redeem These Codes
- Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards site:
- https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in using your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).
- Paste one of the codes into the box and click "Confirm".
- After success, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.
