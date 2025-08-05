  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 5): Unlock Diamonds, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 5): Unlock Diamonds, Skins & More
x

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 5): Unlock Diamonds, Skins & More

Highlights

Check out the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 5, 2025. Use these codes to claim free rewards like diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and loot crates. Hurry, codes expire soon!

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for August 5, 2025. These codes give players a chance to win exclusive rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, loot crates, and more — all for free.

These codes are time-limited and can only be used a limited number of times, so players should redeem them quickly before they expire.

Active Redeem Codes for August 5, 2025

  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

How to Redeem These Codes

  1. Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards site:
  2. https://reward.ff.garena.com
  3. Log in using your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).
  4. Paste one of the codes into the box and click "Confirm".
  5. After success, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick