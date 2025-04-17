Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users

Google has announced that its Gemini Live feature, which allows users to share their screen and camera with the AI assistant, will now be free for all Android users via the Gemini app. Originally, this capability was intended to be available only to those with a Gemini Advanced subscription.

The feature officially launched earlier this month, initially limited to users of the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 through the Gemini app. At the time, Google stated that it would roll out to more Android users “soon,” but that access would be tied to a paid Gemini Advanced plan. However, in a shift from that plan, Google is now making this AI-powered tool available to everyone on Android at no cost.

“We’ve been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people,” Google shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The wider rollout begins today and will continue over the coming weeks. Users curious about the feature can check out a demonstration video from Google, where someone points their phone at an aquarium, and Gemini provides live information about the animals it sees.

Interestingly, this update arrives the same day Microsoft announced that its comparable AI tool, Copilot Vision, is now free to use in the Edge browser.