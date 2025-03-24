Global telecom organisation GSMA elects Airtel’s Gopal Vittal as Chairman

GSMA, a global organisation which represents mobile network operators worldwide, has elected Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal, as its new Chairman until the end of 2026, it was announced on Monday.

Vittal is currently the acting Chair of the GSMA board and is only the second Indian to chair the prestigious telecom industry body, after Sunil Bharti Mittal.

In his new role, Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of the GSMA. The members of this prestigious body include 1,000 telecom companies from around the world, handset and device companies, software companies, equipment providers, internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.

“I am honoured to be elected as the Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built,” said Vittal.

The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that impacts positive change for all.

“I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the Board to continue this important work,” he added.

The appointment also highlights the significant influence Airtel has in the global telecom industry, with both Mittal and Vittal having held key positions on the GSMA Board for years.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, said “I have worked with Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Board”.

“His knowledge and experience make him very well positioned to lead the Board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenues streams,” Granryd added.

The GSMA Board will announce the election of a new Deputy Chair in due course.

Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.