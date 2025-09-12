  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Google Gemini Apps Limits 2025: Free vs Paid Tiers, Prompts, Images & Deep Research

Google Gemini Apps Limits 2025: Free vs Paid Tiers, Prompts, Images & Deep Research
x

Google Gemini Apps Limits 2025: Free vs Paid Tiers, Prompts, Images & Deep Research

Highlights

Discover Google Gemini Apps usage limits for Free, Pro, and Ultra plans in 2025. See daily prompts, image generation, Deep Research, video creation, and context window sizes to plan your workflow efficiently.

Google has updated its Help Center with exact usage limits for Gemini Apps, replacing vague statements like “limited access” with clear numbers for each plan. This makes it easier for marketers and users to plan around daily and monthly limits.

What’s New

The update lists limits for prompts, image generation, Deep Research, video creation, and context window sizes. Google notes that actual limits can vary depending on prompt complexity, file sizes, and conversation length. You’ll also get in-product warnings when you approach a limit.

Free Tier

  • Gemini 2.5 Pro: 5 prompts per day
  • 2.5 Flash: 100 images per day, 20 Audio Overviews per day, 5 Deep Research reports per month

Paid Plans

Google AI Pro

  • 100 prompts per day (Gemini 2.5 Pro)
  • 1,000 images per day
  • 20 Deep Research reports per day

Google AI Ultra

  • 500 prompts per day
  • 200 Deep Research reports per day
  • Deep Think: 10 prompts per day with a 192,000-token context window

Context Windows

  • Free tier: 32,000 tokens
  • Pro & Ultra: 1 million tokens
  • Deep Think (Ultra only): 192,000 tokens
  • Video Generation (Preview)
  • Pro: up to 3 videos/day (Veo 3 Fast)
  • Ultra: up to 5 videos/day (Veo 3)

Other Details

  • Available in 150+ countries for users 18+
  • Paid upgrades link to select Google One plans

Why This Matters

Clear limits make planning content, research, or ad creative easier. Free users may manage occasional tasks, while Pro and Ultra plans suit heavier workloads or long-form research.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick