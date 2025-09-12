Google Gemini Apps Limits 2025: Free vs Paid Tiers, Prompts, Images & Deep Research

Google has updated its Help Center with exact usage limits for Gemini Apps, replacing vague statements like “limited access” with clear numbers for each plan. This makes it easier for marketers and users to plan around daily and monthly limits.

What’s New

The update lists limits for prompts, image generation, Deep Research, video creation, and context window sizes. Google notes that actual limits can vary depending on prompt complexity, file sizes, and conversation length. You’ll also get in-product warnings when you approach a limit.

Free Tier

Gemini 2.5 Pro: 5 prompts per day

2.5 Flash: 100 images per day, 20 Audio Overviews per day, 5 Deep Research reports per month

Paid Plans

Google AI Pro

100 prompts per day (Gemini 2.5 Pro)

1,000 images per day

20 Deep Research reports per day

Google AI Ultra

500 prompts per day

200 Deep Research reports per day

Deep Think: 10 prompts per day with a 192,000-token context window

Context Windows

Free tier: 32,000 tokens

Pro & Ultra: 1 million tokens

Deep Think (Ultra only): 192,000 tokens

Video Generation (Preview)

Pro: up to 3 videos/day (Veo 3 Fast)

Ultra: up to 5 videos/day (Veo 3)

Other Details

Available in 150+ countries for users 18+

Paid upgrades link to select Google One plans

Why This Matters

Clear limits make planning content, research, or ad creative easier. Free users may manage occasional tasks, while Pro and Ultra plans suit heavier workloads or long-form research.