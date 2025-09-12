Live
Google Gemini Apps Limits 2025: Free vs Paid Tiers, Prompts, Images & Deep Research
Discover Google Gemini Apps usage limits for Free, Pro, and Ultra plans in 2025. See daily prompts, image generation, Deep Research, video creation, and context window sizes to plan your workflow efficiently.
Google has updated its Help Center with exact usage limits for Gemini Apps, replacing vague statements like “limited access” with clear numbers for each plan. This makes it easier for marketers and users to plan around daily and monthly limits.
What’s New
The update lists limits for prompts, image generation, Deep Research, video creation, and context window sizes. Google notes that actual limits can vary depending on prompt complexity, file sizes, and conversation length. You’ll also get in-product warnings when you approach a limit.
Free Tier
- Gemini 2.5 Pro: 5 prompts per day
- 2.5 Flash: 100 images per day, 20 Audio Overviews per day, 5 Deep Research reports per month
Paid Plans
Google AI Pro
- 100 prompts per day (Gemini 2.5 Pro)
- 1,000 images per day
- 20 Deep Research reports per day
Google AI Ultra
- 500 prompts per day
- 200 Deep Research reports per day
- Deep Think: 10 prompts per day with a 192,000-token context window
Context Windows
- Free tier: 32,000 tokens
- Pro & Ultra: 1 million tokens
- Deep Think (Ultra only): 192,000 tokens
- Video Generation (Preview)
- Pro: up to 3 videos/day (Veo 3 Fast)
- Ultra: up to 5 videos/day (Veo 3)
Other Details
- Available in 150+ countries for users 18+
- Paid upgrades link to select Google One plans
Why This Matters
Clear limits make planning content, research, or ad creative easier. Free users may manage occasional tasks, while Pro and Ultra plans suit heavier workloads or long-form research.