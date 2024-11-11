Google Gemini May Soon Arrive as a Standalone App for iPhone Users

Google Gemini, Google’s evolving voice assistant, might soon be available on iPhones as a standalone app, marking a potential end to its exclusivity on Android devices. Currently, iPhone users must go through the Google app to access Gemini, navigating multiple steps to switch to the assistant on the home screen. This indirect process lacks the seamless integration available on Android devices, especially Google’s own Pixel phones. A recent development hints that Gemini might soon appear on iOS in a more user-friendly format.

As per a report by 9to5Google, a user in the Philippines spotted the Google Gemini app listed on the Apple App Store. This standalone app would allow iPhone users to access Gemini more directly, potentially introducing a more engaging experience with Gemini Live, Google’s voice-enabled assistant. The app listing also suggests that Gemini uses the iPhone's Live Activities feature to stay active in the background while users multitask, adding to the convenience.

Currently, however, the app on iOS appears to offer a simplified experience similar to the Gemini website rather than the polished interface Android users enjoy. Only one user has reportedly seen the app listing, and attempts to access it from the U.S. and India were unsuccessful, indicating it may have been a limited test or an unintentional early listing.

There’s no official word from Google yet on when—or if—Gemini will launch widely on the App Store. For now, the best Gemini experience is still on Android devices like Google’s Pixel series and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, where the assistant is fully integrated. However, if Gemini does make its way to iOS, it could open up new possibilities for iPhone users seeking Google’s advanced AI functionalities directly on their devices.