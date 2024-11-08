Google Photos Brings Updates Page for Tracking Shared Album Changes

Google Photos is enhancing its sharing experience with a new “Updates” section, designed to help users quickly follow changes within shared albums. This new section, which replaces the former Sharing tab, provides a streamlined view of notifications, including recent activity in shared albums and ongoing conversations within Google Photos, as explained in a recent support post from Google.

To access the Updates section, tap on the bell icon, which replaces the old Sharing icon (previously displayed as two people). Updates are organized chronologically, allowing you to quickly view activity by categories such as “today,” “yesterday,” “this week,” “this month,” and so on. Google Photos’ team notes, “We want to streamline how you can view recent activity with an interface that makes albums, groups, and conversations more accessible.”

Google has introduced a new Collections section for those looking to access shared albums directly, where all shared albums are now located. The Updates feature is gradually rolling out on Android and iOS Google Photos apps. If you don’t see it yet, Google recommends checking back in the coming weeks as the feature becomes more widely available.