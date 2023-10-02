Google Pixel 8 series listed on Flipkart before India launch; Pre-orders start on October 5

The Google Pixel 8 series will make its debut in India soon. The series, comprising Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will launch on October 4 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Google Pixel 8 series has appeared on Flipkart, along with a pre-order date reminder. People will be able to pre-order the phones starting October 5, just a day after their launch.



Google Pixel 8 series listed on Flipkart



Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days sale that starts on October 8. The e-commerce platform gives us a sneak peek of upcoming smartphone deals almost every day. Recently, the Flipkart website started showing the much-awaited Google Pixel 8 series.

https://www.flipkart.com/pixel-8-series-coming-soon-gh76-354-store?param=464778

"Pixel 8 Series. Pre-order starts on October 5" the website reads and adds that the "powerful new Pixel phone will feature Google AI and the most advanced Pixel camera yet."

Flipkart's homepage also says that with Google Pixel 8, users will be able to remove unwanted objects from the background of a photo making use of the Magic Eraser tool. Not only this, they will also be able to remove blur and visual noise from their photos using Photo Unblur in the Google Photos app.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: Press renders

Previously, press renders of the WinFuture phones had been leaked. The renders showed the two upcoming phones in different colors. The Google Pixel 8 is likely to come in four different colors, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have three different color variants.

Press renders showed both phones sporting a design that Pixel users are familiar with. There are changes, but subtle. Both phones have slim bezels and a punch-hole notch design.



Expected specifications and price of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro



The specifications of the upcoming phone have been in the headlines for quite some time. According to the leaked specifications, the Google Pixel 8 will come with a 6.17-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the other hand, the more premium Pixel 8 Pro could have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels. Like the Google Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro may also feature a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Regarding the camera, both smartphones are expected to feature a promising 50-megapixel main rear camera. The Google Pixel 8 could have a dual camera setup with a Sony IMX386 sensor for wide-angle shots. The Pixel 8 Pro is likely to feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel and 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera on both phones is likely to have an 11-megapixel sensor. Pixel phones have been appreciated for their camera performance in the past and it will be interesting to see what Google offers us this time around.



In terms of price, the Google Pixel 8 is expected to launch at a price of 799 euros (around Rs 70,200), while the starting price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro is estimated at 1,099 euros (around Rs 96,500).



However, these are just speculations at this point and Google will confirm all the details on October 4, when the phone is launched.