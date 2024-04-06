Google Pixel Phone App to Introduce 'Lookup' Tool for Unknown Callers

Google is working on a new feature called "Lookup" for its Phone app, designed to help users identify unknown callers before answering their calls. Initially spotted in beta testing and available only to Pixel users in Japan, the feature is now being tested in the beta version of the Google Phone app.



How it Works



When a Pixel user receives a call from an unknown number, they can tap on it in the Recent Calls tab and select the Lookup option from the drop-down menu. This allows users to search the number online using various apps installed on their phones, including Google Search.

While Lookup can provide helpful information about the caller, it's important to note that its results may not always be comprehensive as it relies on web searches. Therefore, it may not fully replace dedicated caller ID apps like Truecaller, but it could still be helpful in identifying potential scams or nuisance callers.



Remaining Vigilant Against Scams



Scammers are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics, such as AI-generated voices or cloning legitimate business numbers. Therefore, it's crucial for users to remain vigilant and verify suspicious calls using trusted sources.

Availability and Future Updates



The availability of the Lookup feature to Pixel users outside Japan remains to be determined. However, with the feature already in beta testing, it could potentially be included in the next Pixel Feature Drop update, which is expected in June.

In the meantime, users can anticipate other upcoming features in Android 15 and stay informed about new Google Pixel devices, including the Google Pixel Fold 2, Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 9, and Google Pixel 9 Pro.