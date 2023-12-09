Grok AI chatbot in about a week: Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Friday said X will roll out its AI chatbot Grok’s access in beta to all English-language users in about a week or so. X has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to the Premium+ subscribers in the US.

“Grok AI (beta) is now rolled out to all Premium+ subscribers in the US. There will be many issues at first, but expect rapid improvement almost every day. Your feedback is much appreciated,” Musk posted.

He said that the company will expand Grok to all English language users soon. “Japanese is next priority (2nd biggest user base) and then hopefully all languages by early 2024,” said the X owner. Grok is a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Musk’s AI startup. Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak. The X Premium+ users can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS and Android. “On iOS and Android, you can add it to your bottom menu for easy access,” said the company. xAI is currently seeking to raise up to $1 billion in equity investments. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk has raised $134.7 million so far for xAI.

The $135 million came from four unnamed investors, with the first sale occurring on November 29. The SEC filing noted that xAI will only accept a minimum of $2 million from outside investors.

Taking on Sam Altman-run OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Musk said last month that xAI’s AI chatbot Grok has current information in comparison to traditional GPT models.

The xAI ‘Grok’ AI assistant is being provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via web.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the website.