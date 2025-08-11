Grok Imagine AI Now Free for Android: Musk’s Tool Turns Text and Photos into Creative Images and Videos

Elon Musk’s AI venture, Grok, has expanded free access to its Imagine feature for Android users, making it easier than ever to create AI-generated images and videos without spending a dime—at least for now. The feature, already free for iOS users, is available for a limited time, Musk confirmed in a post on X.

The Imagine tool allows users to transform simple text prompts—typed or spoken—into high-quality photos or short videos. For those who prefer visuals as a starting point, the feature also supports uploading still images that can be enhanced or animated using AI. This versatility has already proven popular, with Musk claiming over 44 million images generated through the platform and numbers rising rapidly.

By offering this feature without cost, Grok steps directly into competition with AI creation tools from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. While those platforms already provide image and video generation capabilities, Musk’s Imagine aims to stand out with its seamless interactivity and creative flexibility.

How to Get Started with Grok Imagine

Using Imagine is simple:

Download the Grok app from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Open the app and select ‘Imagine’ from the top menu. Type or speak your prompt for the AI to generate an image. Alternatively, upload a photo and let Grok’s AI enhance or customise it.

From Stills to Motion in Seconds

One standout feature of Imagine is its ability to convert still images into short videos with just a few taps. After generating or uploading an image, users can select the ‘Make video’ option and choose from four animation styles: Normal, Fun, Custom, and the more daring Spicy mode. This quick-turnaround motion generation appeals to content creators who want to produce shareable animations without spending hours on editing.

Grok vs ChatGPT and Google Gemini

This expansion follows the July launch of Grok 4, which Musk’s xAI described as “the world’s most powerful AI model” before OpenAI’s GPT-5 entered the scene. GPT-5 has been touted for its reduced hallucinations—an accuracy challenge both companies are actively addressing.

Musk isn’t stopping there. He has already teased the arrival of Grok 5 before the end of 2025, promising it will be “crushingly good.” The free rollout of Imagine could help Grok attract a larger user base ahead of that milestone, especially as more people test its creative tools.

With AI-powered content creation becoming increasingly competitive, Grok’s easy-to-use interface and combined image-video generation put it in a strong position. For now, Android and iOS users can take advantage of the free window to explore just how far a few words—or a single image—can go in the hands of Grok’s AI.