GSAT-12 moved to graveyard orbit

Chennai: The Indian space agency has successfully disposed of the communication satellite GSAT-12 in a post mission disposal (PMD) operation last month.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the post mission disposal operation of GSAT-12 was completed on March 23, 2023. GSAT-12 is the twenty-third Geosynchronous Earth Orbital (GEO) satellite to undergo PMD before decommissioning, ISRO said.

The satellite carrying 12 extended C band transponders was launched on July 15, 2011. It was located at 83 degrees E longitude till March 2021. After the launch of its replacement satellite CMS-01 in 2020, it was later relocated to 47.96 degrees E longitude.