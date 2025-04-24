GTA 6 Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer Highlights: What We Know So Far

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most awaited games in recent years. It's been over a decade since GTA V launched, and fans have been excited for the next game in the series.

In December 2023, Rockstar Games finally released the first official trailer for GTA VI. The trailer created a huge buzz online and made the wait feel real.

Since then, Rockstar has not shared many new details. But here’s what we know right now:

Expected Release Date

Rockstar has not announced an official release date yet. However, many reports suggest that GTA 6 could release on September 17, 2025.

The game will first launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version is expected to come out later, likely in 2026.

Pricing

In India, the standard edition of GTA 6 is expected to cost around ₹5,999. Special editions may go up to ₹7,299.

In the USA, prices might start at around $100, which is about ₹9,000.

System Requirements (Leaked Info)

Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed the system specs. But leaks suggest players may need:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics Card: GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 150GB of free space

Gameplay and Key Features

GTA 6 will introduce Lucia, the first female main character in the series.

The game will have a dual-protagonist setup — Lucia and one more character.

Some expected features include:

Smarter, more realistic NPC behavior

Better stealth mechanics

More exciting and realistic police chases

Map and Setting

GTA 6 will be set in a new fictional state called Leonida.

This includes the return of Vice City, one of the most loved locations in GTA history.

Rockstar says this will be the biggest and most detailed GTA map ever.

Trailer 2 — Coming Soon?

The first trailer came out in December 2023.

Fans are now waiting for the second trailer, which is expected around May 2025.

This new trailer might show more of the gameplay and storyline.

Conclusion

GTA 6 is shaping up to be a massive game with exciting new features.

Stay tuned — Rockstar will likely reveal more details soon.

The countdown to GTA 6 has officially begun!