Holi 2021: 5 Tips to protect your smartphone this Holi

Today we are all set to celebrate the festival of colours. Though we are not supposed to go out and play, we can play with the family members. By now, you should be prepared with all the necessary steps to enjoy some festive colours by sprinkling and rejoicing Holi with his loved ones. It would be best if you had old clothes ready; some may have bought all organic flower/fruit-based colours to protect the skin. Some will also grease hair and skin to protect them. Our phones are the most treasured gadget and hold a special place in our heart. Let's learn how to protect them this Holi.

You might be tempted to capture the madness and fun of Holi. But try to curb that momentum, as Holi is not the most mobile-friendly festival. Even if you carry expensive waterproof models, you never know which colour solutions or coloured dust particles will damage your phone.

5 Tips to protect your smartphone this Holi

1. Zip Lock Bags - Most people already have these in the kitchen; if not, buy some to seal your phone inside. It's only a few rupees to protect your thousands of rupees of the phone. Even if someone throws a bucket of water on you, your phone will stay safe in your pocket or hands.













2.Balloons: Water balloons are fun to throw at each other (although you shouldn't target strangers on the road), but you can also use them to cover your phone. Stretch the rubber and cover the inside of the phone—instant waterproofing.









3. Carry an old phone for today: If you can trust someone else to take pictures, select an older model that is probably dumped in one of your drawers. Take that phone to the playground if you have to make/receive calls.









4. Share a phone: If you are playing Holi with family and close friends, the easiest way is to take out one phone with everyone collectively. Take the call forwarding feature on all other phones to forward your calls, and you can click pictures with the same mobile and share later.











5. Leave your phone at home: This is one of the best tips to protect your smartphones in this Holi. Switch off your phone and put it in a drawer. Staying disconnected from social media for a few hours wouldn't make much of a difference.







