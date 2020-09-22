IBPS PO Prelims 2020: Admit card released today on ibps.in; know how to download

Today, September 22, 2020, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020. Candidates who registered to appear for the preliminary examination will be able to access their admit cards from the IBPS official website, i.e. ibps.in. The admit card will be accessible to candidates in mid of September 22 to October 11, 2020.

The preliminary examination would be held on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020 across different centres in India. For downloading the admit card, the registered candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below.



Steps to download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020:



 Go to the official IBPS website, i.e. ibps.in.

 On the homepage, you need to click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 link.

 Candidates need to enter their login credentials when a new page opens.

 Click on login, and you will find your admit card displayed on the screen.

 Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for the future.