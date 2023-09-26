India Mobile Congress 2023 opens registrations; Find details

Post G20 New Delhi Summit, the country is gearing up for the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress scheduled in October 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The inaugural ceremony of the premier event will be taking place at the Bharat Mandapam of the newly revamped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, recently inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. One of Asia’s premier Technology shows, ‘India Mobile Congress’, will be a 3-day long exhibition and will be organized in Exhibition Hall no. 1-5 from October 27th to 29th, 2023.

Today, the Indian Mobile Congress announced the opening of the registrations for Delegates, Visitors, Academia/College, Government and Media. One can easily follow the process and register from the IMC website: https://registration. indiamobilecongress.com/ . IMC also announced the launch of its refreshed Indian Mobile Congress 2023 application, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The registrations are also accessible through the interactive application.





The India Mobile Congress 2023 app will help visitors in easy planning, assisting in networking with other attendees, and get to know more about Partners and Exhibitors. The key top features of the application include Network with attendees, where all delegates/exhibitors/partners attending the event are a part of the event app allowing them to connect with each other with ease. The app will also feature the IMC agenda, which will help to explore the complete conference schedule, including keynotes, workshops, special sessions, and more. Users will also have access to learn more about who’s speaking and check out their presentations. One of the unique features is a1-on-1 Network where attendees can schedule meetings with attendees with similar interests for the days of the event.



This year’s event will see a multitude participation from various sectors such as Telecom, Deep tech Semiconductors, Manufacturing, Broadcasting, Green energy, Govt Ministries, States, Academic Institutes, Innovation Centers, PSU’s, ITU with government dignitaries, tech industry experts, and global delegates and will be co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) from 27th – 29th October 2023. The premier showdown is expected to witness 1,00,000 plus participants, 5,000 plus CXO-level delegates, 350 plus speakers, and 400 plus exhibitors this year.





Ramakrishna P, CEO, India Mobile Congress said, “Since its inception in 2017, IMC has grown multitudes over the years and this year’s edition will be a grand gathering of the technology and telecom companies showcasing the new-age world of technology. This year, we are partnering with countries, industry associations like ELCINA, IESA, ISpA, etc. and academic institutions to have a more significant impact and make IMC a globally awaited event. With the theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’, IMC 2023 is set to play a major role in positioning India as a technology developer, telecom manufacturer and exporter.”





In the previous edition, the India Mobile Congress witnessed the historic launch of India's 5G services by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With over 1 lakh visitors and 239 exhibitors, the event showcased the strides of the industry players in 5G technology, aiming to transform communication, connection, and commerce in India.

