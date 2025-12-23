Indian Government Flags High-Risk Chrome Flaw, Urges Users to Update Immediately

The Indian government has issued a fresh warning for Google Chrome users, raising concerns over a high-severity security flaw that could be exploited by cyber attackers. The alert, released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on December 19, cautions that millions of users running Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems may be exposed to remote attacks if they fail to update their browsers immediately.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability affects widely used versions of Google Chrome across major desktop platforms. Given Chrome’s massive user base in India and globally, the warning has drawn attention from individuals, businesses, and IT administrators alike, highlighting the growing risks associated with unpatched software.

In its official bulletin, the agency explained the nature of the threat and how attackers could misuse it. The advisory states: “Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to out-of-bounds read, write in V8 and use-after-free in WebGPU. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing a user to visit a specially crafted or malicious webpage on the targeted system.”

This means that users do not need to download suspicious files or install unknown programs to be affected. Simply visiting a compromised or malicious website could allow attackers to execute harmful code remotely, potentially leading to data theft, system compromise, or unauthorised access.

CERT-In has clearly identified the Chrome versions that are at risk. Users running Google Chrome versions prior to 143.0.7499.146/.147 on Windows and macOS, and versions prior to 143.0.7499.146 on Linux, are considered vulnerable. Anyone using these older builds is strongly advised to update without delay.

The advisory further notes that the potential targets of such attacks are not limited to large organisations. Individual users, professionals working from home, and companies handling sensitive information could all be at risk. With remote exploitation being possible, the impact of such vulnerabilities can be severe, especially if left unaddressed.

To reduce the risk, Google has already released a security update that patches these flaws. Installing the update is a straightforward process. Users need to open Chrome, click on the three-dot menu in the top corner, go to Help, then select About Google Chrome. The browser will automatically check for updates and install the latest secure version. A restart may be required to complete the process.

Chrome has also published detailed update notes explaining how the vulnerabilities were identified and resolved, reinforcing the importance of keeping browsers up to date. Cybersecurity experts continue to emphasise that timely updates remain one of the most effective defenses against emerging digital threats.

In an era where cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, CERT-In’s warning serves as a reminder that basic precautions—such as regular software updates—can go a long way in protecting users from serious security risks.