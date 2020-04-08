Internet Browser Mozilla Firefox Comes Up With Its Updated Address Bar
Highlights
Internet browser Mozilla Firefox is a default browser in many lappys and desktops. This user-friendly browser has been updated and now the company added more amazing features making it a high-end one.
Well, the Mozilla Firefox has been updated to Firefox 75.0 and it has all new address bar which holds a few amazing features… Have a look!
• Improved HTTPS compatibility with web PKI Certificate Authority
• Flatpak for easy installation of Linux
• Firefox 75.0 offers release channel users
• Search engines become more readable
Hope these features make Mozilla more user-friendly… One needs to download the latest version of the browser to witness the changes.
