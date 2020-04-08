Internet Browser Mozilla Firefox Comes Up With Its Updated Address Bar

Internet browser Mozilla Firefox is a default browser in many lappys and desktops. This user-friendly browser has been updated and now the company added more amazing features making it a high-end one.

Well, the Mozilla Firefox has been updated to Firefox 75.0 and it has all new address bar which holds a few amazing features… Have a look!

• Improved HTTPS compatibility with web PKI Certificate Authority

• Flatpak for easy installation of Linux

• Firefox 75.0 offers release channel users

• Search engines become more readable

Hope these features make Mozilla more user-friendly… One needs to download the latest version of the browser to witness the changes.