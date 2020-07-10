iOS 14 Public Beta Released; Know How to Download

A few weeks back, Apple announced its latest software updates iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for iPhone and iPad. Now Apple has released the first beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for the public.

Before downloading the update, you should note that iOS 14 will support iPhone 6s and later iPhones. When it comes to compatibility, iPadOS 14 is compatible with iPad Air 2 and later versions, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. iPadOS 14 also includes the good features of iOS 14.

Steps to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta

Step 1: On your, iPhone open Safari and visit Apple's Beta Program page

Step 2: Click on the "Sign up" option and sign in using your Apple ID and when prompted agree to terms and conditions of beta programs

Step 3: Ensure that you have taken back up of the device data, now click on "Download Profile" and follow through the procedure as prompted.

Step 4: Restart the device when you are asked to

Step 5: Go to Settings>General>Software update and download the beta profile