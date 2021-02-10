iOS 14.5 is coming to your iPhone; Know about the upcoming features

Apple will soon release iOS 14.5, a new version of the iOS mobile operating system. The next version of iOS will include a ton of new features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch, set a default music player of your choice, the long-awaited app tracking transparency feature, global dual 5G support. SIM and More.

Everything about iOS 14.5.

iOS 14.5 release

Apple has yet to announce the final version of iOS 14.5. Currently, iOS 14.5 is available as a beta version for developers. To test the features, one needs to have an Apple developer account. This beta version may have some bugs as the final version is not yet available. Hope the final version will be available in February.

When iOS 14.5 ready to download

As said earlier, Apple has not yet implemented iOS 14.5. The latest update is currently available as a beta version for developers. When known to the public, open the Settings app on your iPhone, select General, and tap on the Software. iOS 14.5 would be compatible with all the devices as iOS 14.

Exciting Features in iOS 14.5

App tracking transparency

One of the great features of iOS 14.5 is the transparency of app tracking. Simply put, users will be able to see which apps have requested permission to track. At this time, app tracking is turned on by default, although users can turn it off.

Apple allow setting default music player of your choice

Finally, Apple lets you set a default music player of your choice. That means you can now choose Spotify as your default music player in iOS 14.5. So the first time you ask Siri to play music, a list of the music streaming services installed on your device will appear. You need to choose and set as the default music player of your choice.

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Apple is testing a feature for the iPhone that let you unlock your phone even if you wear a face mask, but there is a problem. It would be best if you had an Apple Watch to use the feature. And that watch must be running WatchOS 7.4.

Dual-SIM 5G support

Once the iOS 14.5 update is active, 5G dual-SIM support will be available to all users. Dual-SIM iPhone users will get 5G in the phone's physical SIM slot and digital eSIM. Previously, 5G dual-SIM support was only available in China.

PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers support

iOS 14.5 will also support PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers. Now you can use the PS5 DualSense controller and Xbox Series X controller with iPhones and iPads. Apple Arcade games and iOS games that support controllers will be compatible with PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.