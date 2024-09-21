iOS 18.1 Public Beta Introduces Early Apple Intelligence Features

Apple has unveiled the iOS 18.1 public beta, offering users a glimpse into new Apple Intelligence features. This release allows public testing of Apple's latest innovations following the stable release of iOS 18. Although the beta introduces several exciting features, not all are fully functional, as Apple focuses on gathering feedback and making refinements.



What's New in iOS 18.1 Beta?



The iOS 18.1 public beta brings several early Apple Intelligence tools, although the version is still a work-in-progress and may contain bugs. Notably, this AI-driven technology is currently only available in US English, with plans to expand to more languages by the end of the year. Users testing the beta can explore its limited functionality, but they should be aware that it may not be stable enough for everyday use.

Available Apple Intelligence Features



Some of the AI-driven features included in this beta version allow users to transcribe phone calls and voice notes directly in the Notes app. Additionally, tools for proofreading, summarizing, and rewriting text are available, helping users with more efficient writing tasks. Other useful additions include smarter email management, notification summaries, and advanced photo clean-up tools. The redesigned Siri also brings a new option for typed requests, improving accessibility.

Future Updates and Device Support



Some highly anticipated features, such as integration with ChatGPT, personalized emojis through Genmoji, and the Image Playground for generating visuals, are expected in future updates. Siri will also see upgrades, allowing for more personalized interactions. To install the iOS 18.1 public beta, users can head to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. For those interested in Apple Intelligence, a waitlist can be joined via Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. This beta is compatible with iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro models, and newer iPads and Macs with M1 chips or later.