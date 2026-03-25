iOS 26.4 Brings Smarter Features, Music Upgrades, and Accessibility Boosts to iPhones

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 26.4 update for supported iPhone models, delivering a thoughtful mix of smarter tools, refined apps, and user-friendly improvements. Building on the earlier iOS 26.3 release, this update focuses on making everyday interactions smoother while adding meaningful new capabilities across the system.

At the heart of the release are upgrades to Apple Inc.’s on-device intelligence features. Live Translation inside Messages is now more capable, automatically translating incoming texts — including group chats — into a user’s preferred language in real time. Users can reply in their own language, and Messages will translate the response for recipients instantly. The feature removes the hassle of switching apps or manually copying text into translators, making multilingual conversations seamless.

Music lovers also get several enhancements in Apple Music. A new Concerts discovery feature helps users find live performances happening nearby. Recommendations are tailored using artists already in a listener’s library while also suggesting new performers aligned with personal listening habits.

Another practical addition is Offline Music Recognition, now accessible through Control Centre. Users can identify songs even without an internet connection, with results appearing automatically once the device reconnects. Apple has also introduced an Ambient Music widget that places curated playlists for moods like Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing directly on the Home Screen for faster access.

The visual experience within Apple Music has been refreshed too. Album and playlist pages now feature immersive full-screen animated backgrounds, giving browsing a richer, more dynamic feel.

Accessibility receives meaningful attention in iOS 26.4. A new Reduce Bright Effects setting minimizes sudden flashes and intense brightness when interacting with interface elements like buttons, offering greater visual comfort. Subtitle and caption controls are easier to access while watching content, allowing quick adjustments and previews without digging through multiple menus.

The Reduce Motion feature has also been refined to more consistently limit animations, particularly within the Liquid Glass interface — a welcome improvement for users sensitive to motion effects. Typing performance sees an upgrade as well, with better keyboard accuracy, especially during fast-paced input.

Expressiveness gets a boost with eight new emojis, including playful additions like an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and a distorted face.

Creative users will notice enhancements in Freeform, where AI-powered image tools now allow visuals to be generated, edited, and refined directly on boards. A new premium content library also brings ready-made design elements for Apple Creator Studio subscribers.

Daily task management becomes easier with Quick Toolbar improvements. Reminders can now be marked urgent directly from the toolbar or via long-press, and filtered efficiently inside Smart Lists.

Family Sharing has also been updated. Adult members in Family Sharing groups can now make purchases using their own payment methods instead of relying solely on the family organizer.

Eligible iPhone Models

The update supports a wide range of devices, including the iPhone 17, 16, 15, 14, 13, 12, and 11 series, iPhone Air, and iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

How to Update to iOS 26.4