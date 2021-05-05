iPhone 13 Coming Soon: Know Specifications, Price, and Release Date in India

Although there is still a while before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 lineup, more information about the new models continues to leak. While there is no official news from Apple on the features of the iPhone 13, a new report from TheElec suggests that the tech giant may bring a 120Hz display to its latest smartphone.



The report also claims that Samsung will be the sole supplier of the 120Hz displays that may be used in the higher-end models of the iPhone 13. While the report does not explicitly mention the Pro models, it is logical to assume that the new refresh rate displays 120Hz. It will be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



Experts say that high refresh rate displays are among the most prominent tech trends in the smartphone market. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus already offer mid-range to premium smartphones with a 120Hz screen.



Apple iPhone 13 Series Specifications



As per the post, the iPhone 13 is slightly smaller and thicker than the iPhone 12, measuring 146.64 x 71.5 x 7.56mm. This greater thickness is to fit into a larger battery.



The iPhone 13 will feature an A15 Bionic chipset based on the same 5nm manufacturing process as the A14 Bionic. Apple's settlement with Qualcomm allows it to use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

Other reports also suggest the inclusion of a Touch-ID based in-display fingerprint scanner, and we may see the always-on display on the upcoming iPhone 13 as well.

The iPhone 13 Pro models may use a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LPTO) Thin Film Transistor (TFT) OLED panel. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that the iPhone 13 is likely to adopt LTPO technology.

iPhone 13 users prefer higher storage settings. Currently, the iPhone 12 is limited to 512GB, which may change with the upcoming iPhone 13 models. According to a report, the iPhone 13 can get up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Apple is also seeking vendors for a "folded lens" camera that improves optical zoom capabilities on iPhone 13 models.

Another report suggests that all iPhone models will feature a LiDAR sensor.

We can expect the other significant change from the iPhone 13 series is using a smaller notch and better cameras on the higher-end models.

The iPhone 13 lineup is rumoured to include four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



iPhone 13: Price and Release Date of India



The current leaks do not provide any information on the price of the iPhone 13. However, considering the expected changes and Apple's price for its iPhone 12 model, we expect the price to increase slightly. It can have a starting price of around Rs 80,000. Expect Apple to release the new iPhone 13 series sometime in September 2021.





