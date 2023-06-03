iPhone 14 on sale for less than Rs 70,000; check

Do you plan to buy an iPhone 14? Well, the Imagine store has tons of deals for you. The iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,900, sells for less than Rs 70,000. The iPhone 14 is a robust and reliable device. It has a sleek design, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and an excellent camera system. iPhone 14 also features long battery life and a new Cinematic mode for video recording.



About the deal

The iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,900, which is expensive. But guess what? If you head to the Imagine Store, you can get it for just Rs 72,000. That's a huge discount right there.

But wait, there is more. If you have an HDFC Bank card, you're in luck. You can get an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on the phone. So, you can get the iPhone 14 for even less and as low as Rs 68,000. Currently, no trade-in offers are being provided on the device.

iPhone 14: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 is a great device that offers a range of impressive features. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with slim bezels, providing a stunning visual experience. The screen can display a wide colour gamut and supports HDR content while delivering a bright, vibrant image with its 1200-nit brightness. The device also incorporates Face ID sensors for secure and convenient unlocking.

Under the hood, iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which features a 16-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and a 5-core graphics processor. This powerful combination ensures smooth performance and efficient handling of complex tasks. The phone is available in different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, providing ample space for all your files and apps. It runs on the latest stable, iOS 16, which offers a seamless and easy-to-use interface.

Regarding connectivity, the iPhone 14 has 5G support, allowing for blazing-fast internet speeds. It also has Wi-Fi, dual SIM capabilities, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging and data transfer.