iPhone 16 Leaked Image Reveals Redesigned Camera Chassis

An Apple iPhone 16 leaked image has surfaced, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what could be a redesigned camera chassis. Shared by Majin Bu on X, known for some accurate predictions in the past, the post has ignited speculation and excitement within the tech community.



The leaked image showcases what appears to be the main camera chassis for the base model iPhone 16, featuring a distinct vertical layout. While the orientation of the image raised initial questions, validation from industry insiders, including MacRumors, lends credence to its authenticity.



This leak aligns with earlier reports hinting at Apple's shift to a vertical camera arrangement for the iPhone 16, departing from the diagonal layout of its predecessor. This change could unlock new features like Spatial Video recording across the iPhone 16 lineup.



In addition to the camera redesign, the iPhone 16 is expected to introduce or continue with features from the iPhone 15 Pro, including the Action button and a new Capture button with force-sensor technology. As anticipation builds for more details, this leaked glimpse offers a promising preview of Apple's upcoming flagship lineup.