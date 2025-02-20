iPhone 17 Air May Feature Titanium Frame, Unlike iPhone 17 Pro Models

The iPhone 17 Air has become the most talked about smartphone as people are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the ultra-thin iPhone. Not only the thinness but also several design properties may excite buyers during the launch. In a recent leak, we came across the iPhone 17 Air renders that revealed the newly designed camera bar and gave us an overview of what Apple may announce. Now, a new report suggests that all iPhone 17 models could come with different materials, but only the iPhone 17 Air could feature a titanium frame. Here’s what we know about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Design

Over the past few years, Apple has been experimenting with the design, material, weight, and other factors of the smartphone to make it durable and premium looking. For two generations, Apple has featured a titanium frame for the Pro models, but this will likely change with the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17 Air to Feature Titanium Frame

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature an aluminum frame. While the iPhone 17 Air may come with a titanium frame. This move has been made to support Apple’s carbon neutrality goal and aluminum has a lower carbon footprint. Therefore, the iPhone 17 series could also become Apple’s first carbon neutral smartphone.

Design Changes and Confusion Over Apple’s Flagship Models

This year, the iPhone 17 models have been in the spotlight for several design changes. However, with several leaks, it is quite confusing how Apple plans to bring its new flagship models to the market while maintaining the cost, premium quality, lightweight design, and others.

Possible Downgrade in Fast Charging Speeds

Apart from the design of the iPhone 17 series, the smartphone is slated for a major downgrade in fast charging as per another report by MacRumors. It is suggested that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely support 35W wired charging speeds. In the case of the iPhone 16 series, the smartphone reached a maximum charging speed of between 30W and 37W. However, this may change with the upcoming next-generation models.

Expected Launch in September 2025

Therefore, we will have to wait until September 2025 to confirm what the iPhone 17 series has in store for the users.