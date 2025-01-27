iPhone SE 4: New Photos and Video Reveal Notch Display

Apple's next-generation affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, has surfaced in new leaks featuring video and photos of what appears to be either a prototype or a realistic dummy unit. Contrary to earlier rumours, the device does not include Apple's Dynamic Island design, opting instead for the classic notched display.

The leaks, shared by tipster Majin Bu, offer a detailed glimpse of the iPhone SE 4 in white and black variants. A short video reveals the phone under bright daylight conditions, while photos showcase its build, which continues to include a single rear camera—a hallmark of the SE series. However, the device appears to be the first in the SE lineup to feature a USB-C port, aligning with Apple's compliance with EU regulations.

Notably, the phone's display features a notch reminiscent of the iPhone 14, with the selfie camera positioned slightly off-centre. This confirms the absence of Dynamic Island, which some reports, including one from leaker Evan Blass, had initially suggested might make its way to the SE line.

