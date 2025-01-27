  • Menu
iPhone SE 4: New Photos and Video Reveal Notch Display

iPhone SE 4: New Photos and Video Reveal Notch Display
Apple's next affordable iPhone SE 4 retains the notch, dropping the anticipated Dynamic Island design with a rumoured March 2025 launch.

Apple's next-generation affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, has surfaced in new leaks featuring video and photos of what appears to be either a prototype or a realistic dummy unit. Contrary to earlier rumours, the device does not include Apple's Dynamic Island design, opting instead for the classic notched display.

The leaks, shared by tipster Majin Bu, offer a detailed glimpse of the iPhone SE 4 in white and black variants. A short video reveals the phone under bright daylight conditions, while photos showcase its build, which continues to include a single rear camera—a hallmark of the SE series. However, the device appears to be the first in the SE lineup to feature a USB-C port, aligning with Apple's compliance with EU regulations.

Notably, the phone's display features a notch reminiscent of the iPhone 14, with the selfie camera positioned slightly off-centre. This confirms the absence of Dynamic Island, which some reports, including one from leaker Evan Blass, had initially suggested might make its way to the SE line.

Earlier glimpses of the SE 4 included photos from Sonny Dickson, who shared images of similar dummy units, reinforcing the design seen in these new leaks. The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to sport an OLED display, a significant upgrade from its predecessors. It is also expected to have increased RAM, potentially supporting Apple Intelligence features for improved performance. Speculation points to a launch window around March or April 2025, mirroring the release timing of the SE 3 in March 2022. If these leaks hold true, the iPhone SE 4 will retain its affordability while introducing key hardware upgrades, making it a strong contender in the budget smartphone market.

sidekick