ISKCON revolutionizes spirituality with Transcend world's first integrated e-library app

Books are an indispensable medium for catalyzing growth and spiritual awakening. ISKCON’s publishing wing the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust today launched their innovative App “Transcend” which is the first e-library app in the world to offer both audio and e-books at one place.

Whether one is a fan of audiobooks or prefers to read eBooks, Transcend has you covered. Users can switch seamlessly between audio and e-book formats with just a few taps, allowing them to enjoy their favorite books in the way that best suits their needs.

A total of 5.6 crores words spanning over 2.7 lakh pages of Srila Prabhupada’s books have been converted into 8000+ hours of audio and 600+ e-books.

The App is made available on android iOS platforms and even on Web App. Detailed information and Demo tutorials have been very thoughtfully provided at www.transcendstore.com . The App offers one time purchase with lifetime access, and 600+ e-books as complimentary for free.

The App has been developed with robust security framework and offers a seamless interface to the users. There are many groundbreaking features such as flashcards, easy share options, and a notable feature of the bookmark option not only for e-books but also for audio book narrations that are integrated into the App design.

On the launch Sri Ananda Tirtha Dasa, Trustee and COO, Bhaktivedanta Book Trust shared his vision behind the app. He said “Transcend App has been designed for all the spiritual seekers who are on a spiritual path or wish to embark on the spiritual journey of self-discovery. Today people are spending several hours in daily commute and domestic mundane chores. This App will help people convert their commute and daily chore time into a transformative opportunity to connect with the divine within. Moving forward various foreign languages will also be added.”

The audiobook and content are currently made available in 11 languages. More regional languages will be added in the coming months.

While building the platform inclusivity for blockchains mining and crypto enthusiasts was kept into consideration. It uses a layer 2 level Polygon blockchain and ensuring crypto users can buy BBT books, and paintings providing them a new age technology driven platform so that they too can connect with the divine within and Transcend.