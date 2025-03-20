Live
itel A50 Smartphone Review: A Stylish Smartphone at an Affordable Price
itel A50 emerges as a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience.
After using the itel A50 for over a month, it's clear that in a market dominated by mid-range smartphones, itel has successfully set itself apart by offering feature-rich devices at budget-friendly prices. This is the second itel smartphone I’m reviewing, and once again, the brand has impressed with its value-for-money offerings. Let’s explore what this device brings to the table and how it fares against the competition. The itel A50 emerges as a fascinating choice for first-time smartphone users, blending affordability with impressive features. Priced at ₹6,499, this device offers a harmonious balance between functionality and style. Boasting a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, the sleek handset offers vibrant visuals that enhance media consumption and adequate performance for everyday tasks.
itel A50 Specifications
Brand
itel A50
Price
4GB - Rs. 6499
3GB- Rs. 6099
Screen Size
6.6 HD+ IPS
Refresh rate
120Hz
Display Type
Punch Hole with Dynamic Bar
Wifi
Yes
GPS
Yes
Processor
Unisoc T603
Processor Core
Octa Core
RAM
4GB+8GB
ROM
64GB
Front Camera
8MP
Rear Camera
8MP AI Rear Camera
Battery
5000 mAh
Charger
10W
IP Rating
IP54
Fingerprint
Side
Face Unlock
Yes
OS
Android 14 Go
Stylish Design and Display
I received the device in a new, attractive Ink Green colour. The itel A50 boasts a sleek design with a thickness of 8.7mm, making it easy to hold, operate and boost your efficiency with the Dynamic Bar, offering seamless access to essential controls and shortcuts. The dynamic bar provides quick access to controls and shortcuts like face unlock, call, recorder and charging animation. The slim profile offers convenience and aesthetic appeal. You get to effortlessly access your smartphone with advanced security features, including side-mounted fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, providing both convenience and enhanced protection for your device. Side fingerprint just takes 0.1 seconds to unlock the device and it is multi-functional finger print feature helps to accept and record the calls.
The stunning 6.6-inch HD+ display and 720 x1612 resolution delivers vivid visuals and an engaging viewing experience. Whether you're gaming or streaming, the display delivers an engaging and immersive experience. itel also provides a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase for added peace of mind, which is worth 1500 Rs; making it the only phone in the segment which comes with a screen replacement offer. The viewing quality certainly won’t disappoint. However, the refresh rate is half of what itel A80 offered.
Memory Storage and Software Features
itel A50 offers 3GB RAM plus 64 GB ROM expandable up to 8GB with Memory Fusion technology, users can choose between 3GB and 4GBvariants priced slightly different. The 64 GB memory provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos. Under the hood, the A50 is powered by a powerful Unisoc T603 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and multitasking for easily handling your everyday needs. The device is designed to deliver optimized performance for various tasks, ensuring smooth operation while minimizing lag and system crashes. The smartphone runs on Android 14 (Go edition), delivering an optimized and user-friendly interface.
Battery Life and Connectivity
The itel A50 is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery, supported by 10Wcharging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharges. Priced under Rs. 6,500, it impressively delivers up to 19 hours of calling time. With moderate use, the device lasts nearly two days on a single charge. The 10W charger efficiently powers the phone from 0 to 100% in approximately three hours. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, meeting essential networking needs. Its dual SIM 4G VoLTE support enables uninterrupted calls and seamless internet browsing. Running on Android 14 with itel’s custom OS, it offers a user-friendly interface with enhanced features. Security is reinforced with face unlock and various sensors, ensuring both convenience and protection.
AI Camera at its Finest
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear AI camera setup allowing for versatile shooting options. The itel A50 is equipped with an 8MP AI-powered rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera, ensuring that users can capture clear and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions. The AI enhancements optimize images by adjusting brightness, contrast, and focus to deliver high-quality results, making photography effortless even for beginners.
To further enhance the photography experience, the itel A50 comes with a variety of shooting modes tailored to different needs and enhance creativity. Time-lapse captures slow-moving scenes at high speed, while Video Mode ensures smooth recording. Photo Mode optimizes clarity, and Beauty Mode enhances selfies. Portrait Mode adds bokeh, Panorama stitches landscapes; Pro Mode allows manual control, AR Shot adds fun elements and Short Video Mode simplifies social media clips.
With these versatile camera features, the itel A50 provides an enjoyable and dynamic photography experience, making it a great choice for those who love capturing and sharing moments on the go.
Price and Availability
The itel A50 is available in an array of six colours, including Shimmer Gold, Cyan Blue, Lime Green, Misty Black; itel has introduced two new attractive colours of Ink Green and Sandy Amber allowing users to select a style that best suits their preferences. The itel A50 offers 3GB variant for 6099 and 6499 for 4GB variant. You can buy this smartphone from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other retail stores.
Verdict
In summary, the itel A50 stands out in the 4G smartphone under Rs 6,500 segment by offering a balanced mix of performance, display quality, and battery life, making it a worthy consideration for those seeking value without compromising essential features.