itel A50 Smartphone Review: A Stylish Smartphone at an Affordable Price

After using the itel A50 for over a month, it's clear that in a market dominated by mid-range smartphones, itel has successfully set itself apart by offering feature-rich devices at budget-friendly prices. This is the second itel smartphone I’m reviewing, and once again, the brand has impressed with its value-for-money offerings. Let’s explore what this device brings to the table and how it fares against the competition. The itel A50 emerges as a fascinating choice for first-time smartphone users, blending affordability with impressive features. Priced at ₹6,499, this device offers a harmonious balance between functionality and style. Boasting a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, the sleek handset offers vibrant visuals that enhance media consumption and adequate performance for everyday tasks.



itel A50 Specifications

Brand itel A50 Price 4GB - Rs. 6499 3GB- Rs. 6099 Screen Size 6.6 HD+ IPS Refresh rate 120Hz Display Type Punch Hole with Dynamic Bar Wifi Yes GPS Yes Processor Unisoc T603 Processor Core Octa Core RAM 4GB+8GB ROM 64GB Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 8MP AI Rear Camera Battery 5000 mAh Charger 10W IP Rating IP54

(Dust & Splash Proof) Fingerprint Side Face Unlock Yes OS Android 14 Go





Itel A50 Smartphone





Stylish Design and Display

I received the device in a new, attractive Ink Green colour. The itel A50 boasts a sleek design with a thickness of 8.7mm, making it easy to hold, operate and boost your efficiency with the Dynamic Bar, offering seamless access to essential controls and shortcuts. The dynamic bar provides quick access to controls and shortcuts like face unlock, call, recorder and charging animation. The slim profile offers convenience and aesthetic appeal. You get to effortlessly access your smartphone with advanced security features, including side-mounted fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, providing both convenience and enhanced protection for your device. Side fingerprint just takes 0.1 seconds to unlock the device and it is multi-functional finger print feature helps to accept and record the calls.





itel A50 offers side fingerprint, lockscreen passwords, fingerprint, and face unlock feature





The stunning 6.6-inch HD+ display and 720 x1612 resolution delivers vivid visuals and an engaging viewing experience. Whether you're gaming or streaming, the display delivers an engaging and immersive experience. itel also provides a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase for added peace of mind, which is worth 1500 Rs; making it the only phone in the segment which comes with a screen replacement offer. The viewing quality certainly won’t disappoint. However, the refresh rate is half of what itel A80 offered.





itel A50 Stunning Display





Memory Storage and Software Features

itel A50 offers 3GB RAM plus 64 GB ROM expandable up to 8GB with Memory Fusion technology, users can choose between 3GB and 4GBvariants priced slightly different. The 64 GB memory provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos. Under the hood, the A50 is powered by a powerful Unisoc T603 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and multitasking for easily handling your everyday needs. The device is designed to deliver optimized performance for various tasks, ensuring smooth operation while minimizing lag and system crashes. The smartphone runs on Android 14 (Go edition), delivering an optimized and user-friendly interface.





Battery Life and Connectivity



The itel A50 is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery, supported by 10Wcharging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharges. Priced under Rs. 6,500, it impressively delivers up to 19 hours of calling time. With moderate use, the device lasts nearly two days on a single charge. The 10W charger efficiently powers the phone from 0 to 100% in approximately three hours. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, meeting essential networking needs. Its dual SIM 4G VoLTE support enables uninterrupted calls and seamless internet browsing. Running on Android 14 with itel’s custom OS, it offers a user-friendly interface with enhanced features. Security is reinforced with face unlock and various sensors, ensuring both convenience and protection.

AI Camera at its Finest Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear AI camera setup allowing for versatile shooting options. The itel A50 is equipped with an 8MP AI-powered rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera, ensuring that users can capture clear and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions. The AI enhancements optimize images by adjusting brightness, contrast, and focus to deliver high-quality results, making photography effortless even for beginners. To further enhance the photography experience, the itel A50 comes with a variety of shooting modes tailored to different needs and enhance creativity. Time-lapse captures slow-moving scenes at high speed, while Video Mode ensures smooth recording. Photo Mode optimizes clarity, and Beauty Mode enhances selfies. Portrait Mode adds bokeh, Panorama stitches landscapes; Pro Mode allows manual control, AR Shot adds fun elements and Short Video Mode simplifies social media clips.



Delete Edit A few samples of pictures clicked using itel A50

A few samples of pictures clicked using itel A50