Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Learn to Download and Share Janmashtami Whatsapp Stickers

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated across India. As per legend, Krishna was born on Ashtami the eighth day in the Krishna Paksha or the new moon phase of Bhadrapada, i.e. August–September. Krishna is the eighth child to his patents, Devaki and Vasudeva. This year, Janmashtami celebrations will fall on August 11.

But due to the pandemic, the celebrations are going to be different this year. Dahi Handi one of the most popular festivities celebrated with much joyfulness has been cancelled this year. It is not safe to be part of large gatherings during this time. But, without physically meeting with friends and family you can share your wishes in the form of WhatsApp stickers. This is how you can download and share Janmashtami themed WhatsApp stickers.

Go to the Play Store, search for "WhatsApp stickers for Krishna Janmashtami" or something similar. From the list of apps that appears on your screen, download and install apps of your choice.

After you finish installing the app, open it and select the chosen stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option. These are the WhatsApp stickers that you can choose from:

♦ Janmashtami Stickers 2020

♦ Krishna sticker for whStickersapp

♦ Janmashtami Stickers 2020 - Radhe Krishna Stickers