Learn to How to play YouTube Videos at Custom Speed

People spend lot of time watching videos, movies, news and the list goes on YouTube channel. Sometimes, they wonder, as to whether they can play their favorite video's at custom speed, either too fast or slow, yes, it is possible; you can play it at custom speed.













Watch the Video's at Custom Speed

In the YouTube Video player, you will find the setting pane; it would allow you to quickly change the default playback of the video, which you wish to watch. If you desire to watch the video twice the normal speed, you can easily do that, by choosing an option 2x similarly if you wish to slow down the video to one-fourth the speed of the original video, all you need to do is, choose the option as 0.25.

YouTube also enables the viewers to play videos at double the original speed, but in case if you wish to speed up and would like to watch the video at a very higher speed such 4x or 10x, then the normal speed, that's where, you must take help of Chrome Developer Tools.

First step: Open any of YouTube video inside Google chrome and from the Chrome menu bar, then launch the JavaScript console. Go to the View menu and from the sub-menu, choose Developer and Select JavaScript Console

Inside the console window, you must type the below command and it would instantly change the playback speed of the present video to 8x the normal speed.

$('video').playbackRate = 8;

If you wish to slow down the video, you can try a value lower than as 1

$('video').playbackRate = 0.125;

You can set the playback speed to any value, which is between 0.0625 and 16. This is permitted range of the media playback rate in Chrome.

