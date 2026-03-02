March 2026 Smartphone Wave: Apple, Xiaomi, Nothing And More Set For Big Launches

March 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts in India and globally. Several leading brands are preparing to unveil their latest devices, bringing fresh competition across premium, mid-range and foldable segments. From Apple’s new affordable iPhone to Xiaomi’s much-awaited flagship series, the coming weeks are packed with high-profile announcements.

Apple iPhone 17e

Apple is expected to kick things off with the launch of the iPhone 17e, likely arriving in early March. The new model is tipped to feature Apple’s A19 chipset and could arrive without a significant price jump. Positioned as the successor to the iPhone 16e, the 17e is expected to serve as the most affordable option in Apple’s 2026 lineup.

However, buyers should not anticipate high-end features such as ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest the device will continue to offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate on a 6.1-inch OLED display. Last year, Apple launched the iPhone 16e in India at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant. This time, the iPhone 17e may start with 256GB as the base storage option, which could lead to a slight increase in pricing.

Nothing Phone 4a Series

The Nothing Phone 4a is officially set to debut in India on March 5. Following the timeline of the Phone 3a series that launched in March last year, Nothing appears to be maintaining its annual refresh cycle.

One of the brand’s standout features, the Glyph interface, is expected to evolve further in 2026. Teasers hint at a redesigned lighting system called the “Glyph bar,” suggesting a refreshed aesthetic and functional upgrade. The Phone 4a lineup, including the 4a and 4a Pro, is confirmed to run on Snapdragon processors, specifically the improved 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola is expanding its foldable ambitions with the upcoming Moto Razr Fold. Unlike its clamshell Razr models, this device will reportedly adopt a book-style folding design, putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold lineup and the anticipated foldable iPhone.

Details remain limited, but Motorola’s parent company Lenovo is expected to reveal more information at MWC 2026, making it one of the most intriguing announcements of the event.

Xiaomi 17 Series

The Xiaomi 17 series is finally headed to India, with the official launch confirmed for March 11, 2026. Xiaomi unveiled the 17 lineup in China in September last year, and the extended wait for international markets has been notable.

For India and other regions, Xiaomi is expected to introduce the standard 17 and the 17 Ultra variants. However, the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models may remain exclusive to select markets.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Rounding out the month’s major launches is the Vivo X300 Ultra, another premium device expected to debut around MWC 2026. While official specifications remain under wraps, the X300 Ultra is widely expected to deliver meaningful upgrades, particularly in camera performance and overall hardware capabilities.

With multiple flagship and mid-range launches lined up, March 2026 is poised to be a defining month for the smartphone market.